CQ barrel racers win World Cup for Australia

TOP CLASS: Ridgelands barrel racer Jema Slotosch shows the impressive form that saw her and Fallon Mulhall win the ZWU World Cup in China. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

TOP CLASS: Ridgelands barrel racer Jema Slotosch shows the impressive form that saw her and Fallon Mulhall win the ZWU World Cup in China. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

BARREL RACING: Jema Slotosch and Fallon Mulhall are riding high after winning the ZWU World Cup in China.

The Rockhampton region duo was hand-picked by the National Barrel Horse Association to represent Australia at the prestigious event in Anping County.

They thrived in the high-pressure environment to claim the coveted title for Australia for the first time.

Australian team manager Kate O'Dea, Fallon Mulhall and Jema Slotosch with China's Tommy Xu after the presentations.

Slotosch also won the individual event after an impressive performance, which included the fastest run of the event.

Slotosch and Mulhall pocketed $US10,000 for the team win, and Slotosch picked up an extra $US5000 for the individual win.

Eighteen countries were represented, making it the biggest World Cup ever held.

An ecstatic Slotosch said it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that she would always treasure.

"Our primary goal was to go over there, represent Australia well, do NBHA proud and learn from the whole experience," she said.

"It was so exciting to get the win - and to be the first Australian team to win the World Cup.

"The whole event was incredible. They treated us like we were celebrities, the horses we rode were phenomenal, the atmosphere was amazing... we couldn't have asked for a better experience."

Fallon Mulhall gets ready for her next run.

Mulhall, who has been riding horses since she was "knee high to a grasshopper", said it was one of the grandest events in which she'd competed.

And she's been to plenty. She has made it to the pro finals 15 times straight, competed in Equitana and won or placed in every major rodeo in Australia.

"I've been to quite a few big events both here and overseas and I would say this is up there with the best I've ever seen," she said.

"To be recognised as a World Cup champion barrel racer in that standard of competition, I'm going to say this is my biggest win yet - and I don't know if anything will top it.

"It's a great feeling to go over there and come up with this result."

Fallon Mulhall and Jema Slotosch in China.

Both riders said it was their quality horsemanship and their consistency that got them the win.

They had to draw horses and had just two minutes before each run to familiarise themselves with the animals.

Slotosch drew rapturous applause when she clocked the fastest time of 17.065 on a third division horse in the second round of qualifying.

Mulhall, as rider number one, competed on second division horses in the three qualifying rounds but both Aussies rode first division horses in the final.

Mulhall also rode the fastest mare in China, while Slotosch rode the country's fastest horse.

Neither Aussie made the top three in the first round but Slotosch was first in the second and second in the third while Mulhall was third in rounds two and three.

Those results put them into the final with China and Mexico.

Slotosch said it was a tight contest between the Aussies and the host country.

Jema Slotosch and Fallon Mulhall on the Great Wall of China.

"China knocked their last drum and once we knew they'd done that we knew we'd won," she said.

"We both just looked at each other and were like, 'We've just won".

"It really didn't sink in straight away."

Mulhall said: "It wasn't until the end when we were on the pick-up truck going through the arena that it did sink in that we'd won the World Cup."

The two riders said it was great to have the support of sponsors Diamond K Country and Rawhide Western Wear.

While Slotosch and Mulhall had a demanding competition schedule, they did get to visit two of China's iconic tourist attractions - the Great Wall and the Summer Palace.

Slotosch said the World Cup was a highlight of her career - and she would love to do it again.

"It was a real eye-opener,.

"I've made some lifelong friends and have connections all over the world," she said.