CQ battles bulge this World Obesity Day

Isaac has been named the second most overweight area in Queensland. Picture: istock

CENTRAL Highlands’ council area, Isaac, has been named as the second most overweight or obese area within Queensland according to a recent Queensland Health report.

The area, which includes mining towns such as Middlemount, Dysart and Tieri, ranked just below Cherbourg, with 72.1 per cent of adults considered overweight or obese.

Rockhampton had 67.8 per cent of adults overweight or obese adults and Central Highlands as a whole had 69.7.

The rate of obesity is continuing to rise nationally, with the percentage of obese adults now at 31.3 per cent, up from 24.6 per cent in 2007-08.

These numbers paint a startling picture of the country’s expanding waist band, indicating that 67 per cent of Australian adults are now overweight or obese, with 52.7 per cent of adults inactive or not getting enough exercise.

The percentage of children who are overweight or obese is also rising, with 8.4 obese and 26.2 overwieht or obese.

A shocking 70.8 per cent of children are inactive or are not doing enough exercise.

Ninety-one per cent of young people are also inactive or not doing enough exercise, 7.9 are obese and 23.2 are overweight or obese.

Being overweight or obese places those affected at a higher risk of diabetes, some cancers, heart disease, arthritis and dementia.

Professor Rosemary Calder from health policy think tank, the Mitchell Institute at Victoria University, said preventative measures are needed as well as a focus on environmental factors in the places people live that contribute to obesity.

Low socio-econimc communities were found to have less access to information about healthy diet and financial means to “access healthy food options and enjoyable physical activity”.

Professor Calder said local councils must create “healthy and active spaces”, with more funds from State Government.