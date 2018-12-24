CQ beaches closed for safety reasons

Surf life savers (including Ethan Murphy pictured at Emu Park) will begin patrolling specific beaches on the Capricorn Coast this weekend. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Surf life savers (including Ethan Murphy pictured at Emu Park) will begin patrolling specific beaches on the Capricorn Coast this weekend. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK190914cbeach3

A NUMBER of beaches across Central Queensland have been closed due to dangerous conditions.

Surf Life Saving QLD closed Emu Park and Yeppoon beach at midday saying it was do dangerous for swimmers.

Eimeo Beach, Harbour Beach, Lamberts Beach, Oaks Beach, Main Beach at North Stradbroke Island and Sarina Beach have also been closed for the same reason.

The closures come after life savers performed 14,769 preventative actions on QLD beaches yesterday as well as 37 rescues, and 74 minor first aid treatments.

Surf Life Saving QLD estimate over 109,000 people visited QLD beaches yesterday.