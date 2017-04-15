CQ bears the brunt of state's massive TC Debbie clean up

Alton Downs pilot Cameron Parker looks out over flooded paddocks at Yaamba.

LIVESTOCK swept away, houses and sheds inundated and loss of vehicles, pumps, pipes and future profits.

Central Queensland felt the brunt of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie's destructive power according to AgForce area manager Sharon Howard.

Having spent time on the ground with those worst hit, Ms Howard said the extreme weather event was a double-edged sword for the state's primary producers.

"Across Central Queensland the impact of ex-Cyclone Debbie was fantastic with extremely useful rainfall, however two areas of Central Queensland were negatively impacted by the rainfall event including Clarke Creek and the Duaringa region,” she said.

"These regions endured flash flooding, livestock being swept away in floodwaters and inundation of houses and sheds.

The Gedda family stand in the wreckage of their 100-year-old meat house, which was lifted and smashed by flooding in ex-Cyclone Debbie's wake. From left to right: Sophie and Tim with their parents Sue and Simon.

"The subsequent loss of vehicles, pumps, pipes, personal belongings and future profits is overwhelming.”

Category C funding was yesterday activated, with farmers able to access up to $25,000 to help with clean-up costs and to restore their livelihoods.

A Department of Agirculture and Fisheries spokesman said about 90 producers along the Connors River alone had been negatively impacted by the cyclone.

"Once again the evidence of the ferocity of the flooding can be found with the damage to the Bruce Hwy,” he said.

"There are probably another 30 to 50 properties with serious damage on the eastern side of the range in both the Isaac and Livingstone Local Government Areas.

"Producers are still reporting damage to properties as they are able to get around their properties.

"The cropping areas in the lower McKenzie area appear to have the greatest level of crop damage.”

Joint State and Federal Category C funding has been activated, offering up to $25K to assist primary producers with clean up and recovery costs.

Disaster assistance information available at www.disasterassist.gov.au and www.disaster.qld.gov.au