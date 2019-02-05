CQ beef to be exported with Rocky Beef Capital brand

NAME: The council is co-ordinating with an export company to have beef exported with a Rockhampton Beef brand.

NAME: The council is co-ordinating with an export company to have beef exported with a Rockhampton Beef brand. Geordi Offord

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council is in talks to export our local beef under a brand name.

Advance Rockhampton is working with Beef Ledger, a block chain company based in Brisbane, looking at exploring the potential to export and launch beef products in Huizhou, China, under the brand name Rockhampton Beef - the Beef Capital of Australia.

This was noted in the meeting agenda in Advance Rockhampton's monthly operational report Economic Development for International Trade and Investment.

The agenda said Beef Ledger was making a visit to Huizhou in late January and had arranged to meet with relevant companies and Huizhou Municipal Government.

Councillors questioned what this was about and the council officer explained it was about export licensing into China using a Rockhampton brand for the beef, sourcing beef from the Rockhampton region.