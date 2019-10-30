CQ bird up for national favourite claim

FEATHERS are set to fly with a campaign to get a Central Queensland local recognised as Australia’s favourite bird.

CQUniversity sport mascot Birdy McBirdface is determined to swoop the pool in the Australian Bird of the Year poll, as the country’s most famous pale-headed rosella.

While not as prolific as its Eastern rosella relative, the pretty pale-headed rosella is found throughout the Sunshine State.

But the plucky Queenslander currently sits outside the top 50 birds deemed Australia’s most popular by the annual Guardian/Birdlife Australia poll, and it’s got Birdy choking on his birdseed.

“We need to (soup) can that smug Eastern rosella – when will the mighty north finally get more than the crumbs?” he demanded.

The ambitious avian is asking CQUniversity staff, students, and anyone with a feather of Queenslander pride to stick their beak out and vote for the pale-headed rosella in the popular poll.

“You actually have to go to the bottom of the page where it says ‘your pick not listed?’ and type in ‘pale-headed rosella’,” Birdy spluttered. “Do you know how hard that is with wings instead of hands?”

But Birdy has faith in his fellow Queenslanders getting on board, after he’s supported thousands of them trackside, poolside, and everywhere else.

“As CQUniversity’s sport mascot, I know a thing or two about getting the underdog over the line – or the underbird,” he explained.

“Those magpies and kookaburras are in every state, every city – they don’t have our Queensland commitment!”

“It’s time to bring this title back to where birds are free to soar, right here in Rockhampton.”

Birdy’s campaign was inspired by the unsuccessful 2017 attempt to get the ibis, commonly known as a bin-chicken, to take the title.

“That was a travesty – as our state’s royal namesake would say, WE ARE NOT EMU-SED!”

Birdy hopes to get 5000 votes by the 8 November voting cut-off, to make it into the top-ten voting round.

“Remember: VOTE BIRDY, VOTE OFTEN!” he shouted, with a cartwheel for flourish.

Birdy McBirdface has been CQUniversity’s official sport mascot since 2017, and is modelled on the pale-headed rosella on CQUni’s traditional coat of arms.

The memorable name – a reference to the infamous Boaty McBoatface, named by popular vote with the British Antarctic Survey – followed a crowdsourced naming competition across CQUniversity’s national footprint of 20 campuses and study hubs.

Birdy was launched in ahead of the 2017 Northern University Games, hosted at CQUniversity Rockhampton and Yeppoon, and has since appeared at more than 50 community and sporting across Australia. In September 2017 he won the mascot challenge at the Australian Uni Games in

Later this year, he’ll be joined by secondary mascot Baby Birdy, also a pale-headed rosella, but one with a friendly face that’s less scary to small children.

To vote, visit https://www.theguardian.com/environment/ng-interactive/2019/oct/27/australian-bird-of-the-year-2019-vote-for-your-favourite click “your pick not listed” at bottom of the page, and enter pale-headed rosella.