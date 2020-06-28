CQ Black Lives Matter protesters free from Covid-19 concerns

It’s been two weeks since hundreds of people gathered to stage a Black Lives Matter peaceful protest in Rockhampton and, despite critics’ predictions, no Covid-19 cases have been reported in CQ.

Organisers handed out masks and sanitiser while most groups of participants took care to maintain social distancing.

In Victoria, where Corona-19 cases surged last week, the Department of Health and Human Services has stated the 120 cases in one week are not related to mass gatherings, rather they were the consequence of family gatherings.

Meanwhile, concerned CQ residents continue to wonder why Victorian roadworkers were contracted to undertake Rockhampton roadworks, after police reportedly paid an unexpected visit to their hotel room regarding Covid-19 clearance paperwork.