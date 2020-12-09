CQ blood donors needed as horror crash season begins

More blood and plasma donations are needed across the festive period to help combat what has historically been a horror season on QLD roads.

More blood and plasma donations are needed across the festive period to help combat what has historically been a horror season on QLD roads.

AT LEAST 400 blood and plasma donations are needed to ensure Rockhampton is well-stocked with lifesaving supplies over the festive season.

Lifeblood issued a plea this week, mere weeks after it was revealed the Beef Capital faced critically low supplies.

Spokeswoman Belinda Smetioukh said stocks of platelets, a blood component vital to the treatment of cancer patients, were particularly under pressure during the holiday period.

“It takes four blood donations to make just one dose of platelets for patients and they only last for five days,” she said.

“Donors are constantly needed across the holidays to ensure cancer patients get this vital product.”

RELATED: CRITICAL: Rocky donors needed to restock blood levels

GOOD DEED: Christmas donor Robbie Mazlin

Supplies will also go toward helping road trauma victims – among other patients – during what is historically a horror time on Central Queensland roads.

Sadly, 195 road traffic crashes took place across the state during the 2018-19 holiday period - 13 of those were fatal.

Donors will also receive a ‘Gift of Life’ gift tag in coming weeks in which they will be able to ‘gift’ their contribution to another person.

“Blood and plasma donations are one of the most powerful gifts you can give someone – it saves lives,” said Ms Smetioukh

READ MORE: Qld road death toll rises to highest in years

READ MORE: Year from hell: Qld’s wildest dashcam videos of 2020

READ MORE: CQ leads state’s road toll with 82 deaths

URGENT: Lifeblood is calling upon residents to donate over the holiday season.

“Making a blood or plasma donation is an easy way to make a massive difference to someone’s life.”

It is further hoped the feel-good initiative will simultaneously inspire others to donate during this crucial period.

“Your blood or plasma donation will be the gift of life for Australian patients this Christmas – and will have a far-reaching impact not just on the lives you save, but also the lives of their loved ones.”

The Rockhampton Donor Centre is open over the festive season including on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Year’s Eve.

To book a donation visit lifeblood.com.au, call 13 14 95 or download the Donate Blood app.