ELECTION COMMITMENT: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga was joined by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Transport Minister Mark Bailey to announce a $2 million election commitment to upgrade Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour.
CQ boaties to benefit from $2m Rosslyn Bay Harbour upgrade

Leighton Smith
16th Oct 2020 12:01 AM
AIMING to give Central Queenland’s boaties, tourists and businesses a boost during the economic recovery, the Labor Party has promised to invest $2 million to upgrade Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour if it is re-elected.

The money would go towards providing improved in-water facilities, expanded ramps and more floating pontoons.

Joining Keppel MP Brittany Lauga at the harbour for the announcement on Thursday morning, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Transport Minister Mark Bailey said the new funding commitment would improve access to the southern Great Barrier Reef and the Keppels – something boaties had sought for years.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga took Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Transport Minister Mark Bailey on a tour of Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour.
Ms Lauga said the commitment to Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour was great news for local boaties and tourism industry businesses.

“Works like this are crucial to not only creating new local jobs during construction but delivering the facilities we need to make our region an even better place for locals and visitors,” Ms Lauga said.

“We recently delivered additional car-trailer parking facilities at the boat harbour, a $950,000 investment, which I know has made a difference.

“Now we’re committing to delivering the waterside infrastructure that will make this boat harbour even better.”

She said extending the boat ramps and floating walkways would allow boaties to leave their boats for longer periods at busy times, while they walked up to get their car-trailer rigs.

“This investment will also make it less congested at busy times, which many locals have raised with me,” she said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga had lobbied Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Transport Minister Mark Bailey to secure the commitment to upgrade Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour.
Premier Palaszczuk said it was Queensland’s strong health response to COVID-19 that had allowed her government to get on with the job of delivering Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“This adds to our other significant job-creating investment in transport and roads in the region,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We’ve already delivered close to $810 million for better roads and transport in Central Queensland, and we’ve been able to bring works forward as part of a $1 billion pipeline of road works.”

MORNING WALK: Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk enjoyed a walk along the Yeppoon Foreshore before going to Rosslyn Bay Harbor for their election announcement.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

