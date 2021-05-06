CQ bookkeeper jailed for stealing $11,000 from company

Kerry Anne Wilson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 31 to one count of stealing by clerks and servants. Picture: iStock

A Central Queensland woman has been sentenced to prison after she paid herself $11,000 from a business account into her personal bank account.

Kerry Anne Wilson, 51, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 31 to one count of stealing by clerks and servants.

Police prosecutor sergeant Shaun Janes said Wilson was employed by the victim business, Mystery Hills, where she worked in administration and was responsible for accounts payable.

Sergeant Janes said Wilson accessed the business’ accounts payable system on August 13, 2018 and paid herself $11,000 from the business account into her personal bank account.

He said the payment was more than her ordinary wages and done without the consent or knowledge of the victim.

He said Wilson told police on May 2, 2019 that she had permission and the money was a car loan for her to purchase a Nissan Patrol.

He said she told police she had not purchased the vehicle and had transferred the money back the next week.

He said police spoke to the victim, who told officers he had never given her permission for any money for a personal loan and that he had never previously lent money to any employees and had no knowledge of the defendant purchasing a car.

The court heard checks of both the victim and Wilson’s bank accounts had revealed on August 13, 2018 $11,000 was transferred from the business account to Wilson’s personal bank account and on the same day she then transferred $10,000 of that money to another account.

It was further revealed no money had been paid to the victim.

Sergeant Janes said police spoke to Wilson again on June 24, 2019 where she told officers she had paid the money back to the victim the week after August 13, 2018.

He said police told Wilson her and the victim’s bank accounts did not show that transaction, however, she continued to claim the money was paid back.

He said restitution was sought for $11,000.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client had a longstanding relationship with the victim in the matter and had shown remorse and made “significant” attempts to apologise for her actions.

Mr Robertson said he had been instructed by his client that there had been attempts to make restitution, however, he did not have documentary evidence to provide to the court.

Magistrate Jason Schubert asked Mr Robertson if it was accepted that his client had not paid any money back to which he confirmed that was the case.

Mr Robertson said his client came before the court with no criminal history and was wheelchair bound due to mobility issues that were the result of a car crash in 2007.

He said his client had a number of employment opportunities throughout her life, mostly working in administration in the business sector, however, he stated she was currently unemployed.

Wilson was convicted and sentenced to prison for 12 months, suspended for two years after serving two months.

She was ordered to pay $11,000 restitution.