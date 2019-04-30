CQ bowls club to cross half-century mark

THE Yeppoon Indoor Bowls Club is celebrating the club's 50th anniversary this year.

The club was formed on June 4, 1969 with 11 members, and has been offering friendship and bowling "out of the sun” since that date.

Play has developed from one play day to three days a week - Wednesday mornings, Friday and Sunday afternoons.

They have their own playing hall within the Yeppoon Showgrounds which was built in 1975.

There is no age limit.

Players have included 12- year-olds, and a very senior citizen who was nearly 103 when he stopped playing.

Many players celebrate their 90th birthdays while still being active members of the bowls club.

It is a great sport, especially for seniors who retire to the Capricorn Coast and are looking for friendship and exercise.

The club is celebrating its 50th by inviting all present and past members to a light luncheon in their dining room on Sunday, June 2 from noon.