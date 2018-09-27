Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY, SET, FIGHT: Lachlan Hinchliffe will return to the ring for the Sunstate Amateur Boxing League state titles in Rockhampton.
READY, SET, FIGHT: Lachlan Hinchliffe will return to the ring for the Sunstate Amateur Boxing League state titles in Rockhampton. CONTRIBUTED
Boxing

CQ boxers ready to pack a punch at state titles

Pam McKay
by
27th Sep 2018 8:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOXING: Rockhampton PCYC boxing coach Des Upton is confident several of his charges will be bound for Tasmania after this weekend's state titles.

Fight fans will be treated to some hard-hitting action when the Sunstate Amateur Boxing League state titles are held at the Rockhampton PCYC on Friday and Saturday.

Doors open at 6pm, with fights from 6.30pm both days.

Upton guaranteed two nights of quality fights, with boxers coming from across the state looking to score victory and qualify for the national titles in Tasmania in November.

He said his talented teenage quartet of Sidney Booth (52kg), Drayden Marou (54kg), Blake Hughes (57kg) and Greg Toby (81kg) were strong and fierce competitors who would be hard to beat in their respective divisions.

Sidney Booth is a hot prospect in the 52kg division.
Sidney Booth is a hot prospect in the 52kg division. CONTRIBUTED

"Coby Campbell (54kg) will be lining up as well. He's only had four fights but he's a tough little fella and this will be a good experience for him,” Upton said.

"Michael Lynch in the 81kg division is a little bit inexperienced but he's game and very tough and he trains hard.

"Jake Brown, a young fighter from Airlie Beach, is a very smart fighter and will be hard to beat in the 71kg division.”

Upton also has high hopes for Lachlan Hinchliffe (78kg), who is returning to the ring after a few years out of the fight game.

"He used to fight for me years ago and he's decided to come back for the titles in Rockhampton.

"He won a couple of titles in his day and he's hoping to earn a trip to Tasmania with a win this weekend.

"He's been training really well, he's in good condition and he hits fairly hard for a fighter his size.”

Local legend Ben Bowes was also a chance of fighting, most likely in the 71kg division.

Upton said his boxers had plenty to fight for this weekend and was sure they would be up for the challenge.

Tickets at the door; adults $20, school students $10, aged and disability pensioners $10 and families (two adults and two children) $50.

boxing des upton rockhampton pcyc sunstate amateur boxing league
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Illegal beachside dumping ends with serious bike accident

    premium_icon Illegal beachside dumping ends with serious bike accident

    News The 28 year-old has broken his leg, fractured his ankle and is awaiting surgery

    CQU ranked among the world's top 2 per cent of universities

    premium_icon CQU ranked among the world's top 2 per cent of universities

    News University cemented as world-leading tertiary education institution

    • 27th Sep 2018 8:00 AM
    Tilt Train passengers kept awake by drunk man

    premium_icon Tilt Train passengers kept awake by drunk man

    Crime When staff approached the man, he told them to "f*** off”.

    • 27th Sep 2018 9:20 AM
    Burglar takes hostage during meth-fuelled 'crime spree'

    premium_icon Burglar takes hostage during meth-fuelled 'crime spree'

    Crime He ransacked a woman's home for two hours, demanding money for drugs

    • 27th Sep 2018 8:55 AM

    Local Partners