CQ boxers ready to pack a punch at state titles

READY, SET, FIGHT: Lachlan Hinchliffe will return to the ring for the Sunstate Amateur Boxing League state titles in Rockhampton.

READY, SET, FIGHT: Lachlan Hinchliffe will return to the ring for the Sunstate Amateur Boxing League state titles in Rockhampton. CONTRIBUTED

BOXING: Rockhampton PCYC boxing coach Des Upton is confident several of his charges will be bound for Tasmania after this weekend's state titles.

Fight fans will be treated to some hard-hitting action when the Sunstate Amateur Boxing League state titles are held at the Rockhampton PCYC on Friday and Saturday.

Doors open at 6pm, with fights from 6.30pm both days.

Upton guaranteed two nights of quality fights, with boxers coming from across the state looking to score victory and qualify for the national titles in Tasmania in November.

He said his talented teenage quartet of Sidney Booth (52kg), Drayden Marou (54kg), Blake Hughes (57kg) and Greg Toby (81kg) were strong and fierce competitors who would be hard to beat in their respective divisions.

Sidney Booth is a hot prospect in the 52kg division. CONTRIBUTED

"Coby Campbell (54kg) will be lining up as well. He's only had four fights but he's a tough little fella and this will be a good experience for him,” Upton said.

"Michael Lynch in the 81kg division is a little bit inexperienced but he's game and very tough and he trains hard.

"Jake Brown, a young fighter from Airlie Beach, is a very smart fighter and will be hard to beat in the 71kg division.”

Upton also has high hopes for Lachlan Hinchliffe (78kg), who is returning to the ring after a few years out of the fight game.

"He used to fight for me years ago and he's decided to come back for the titles in Rockhampton.

"He won a couple of titles in his day and he's hoping to earn a trip to Tasmania with a win this weekend.

"He's been training really well, he's in good condition and he hits fairly hard for a fighter his size.”

Local legend Ben Bowes was also a chance of fighting, most likely in the 71kg division.

Upton said his boxers had plenty to fight for this weekend and was sure they would be up for the challenge.

Tickets at the door; adults $20, school students $10, aged and disability pensioners $10 and families (two adults and two children) $50.