CQ boxing gym won’t be knocked down

TOUGH TIMES: Bryce Millar and Harry Leonard at Archer Street Boxing are preparing to welcome back clients.

PLANS to expand Archer Street Boxing have been put on hold as co-owner Bryce Millar navigates COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite the curve ball, spirits remain high for Millar and fellow co-owner Harry Leonard as the pair looks to re-open the gym next month.

“It’s not been great. It was a few months ago now we were fully shut down. We had no revenue coming in and it’s been super difficult to work around restrictions. But we’re really looking forward to opening up again,” Millar said.

As stage one of restrictions eased on May 15, he said hosting outdoor bootcamps for 10 people had proven difficult.

“Being in the boxing space, a lot of our training is partner and pad work in close quarters. Without having a gym or access to a suitable area, it’s been really challenging,” he said.

Things are beginning to look up, however, as the duo turn their attention to welcoming classes of up to 20 people in the gym after stage two of eased restrictions kick in on June 12.

In an added blow to the business, Millar revealed COVID-19 restrictions halted a near-done deal to relocate to a facility which is over triple the size.

“We were just about to move to a 2000sq m gym. That’s on hold now. We don’t even know what a 2000sq m gym may look like with cleaning protocol and everything,” he said.

Millar recognises the stalled deal as a blessing in disguise.

“Right now we’re at 250sq m. To have 20 people allowed soon is perfect for us. For our current model, in this environment it should be very beneficial. We’ll just run more classes,” he said.

“It’s a quaint little gym. It’s easy to clean, we can do small classes and we can sort of get back on our feet a lot quicker.”

Millar said he hoped to still relocate to the new location by February next year.

“We just have to see what the world does. It’s just pushed everything back by about 6 months,” he said.

It is not just the pair who have missed out either, as future plans to host a fight night at Great Western Hotel this year were canned.

The events will not go ahead even after 100 people gatherings are permitted in July.

“The trouble is that by the time the athlete, parents, support crew, there’s not a lot of room left for punters. The shows cost about $20,000, and with only 100 punters it’s just too big of a risk,” Millar said.

He said the team was excited to welcome back gym-goers and hoped to see many familiar faces make their return.

“Going to a boxing gym, it’s about the people you deal with and the interaction you get that pushes you further. I think people will be happy to be back. We’re really excited to welcome everyone back,” he said.