CQ boys’ fundraising bid to ride into BMX titles

BMX: Two Bouldercombe boys are using an environmentally friendly initiative to help send them to the the BMX Australian and World Titles.

Collecting bottles and cans from around the region, Chayse, 14, and Seth Ireland, 11, are raising funds to travel with other members of their Ride Against Drugs (RAD) team to Launceston, Tasmania, from March 23-29.

The money raised from the Containers for Change initiative will help pay for flights and nominations, which cost $700 each for flights to Tasmania and $1600 each for world flights.

The family also hopes to send Chayse to the BMX World Championships in Houston, Texas from May 25-31.

BMX racer Archer Gall.

“Chayce will hopefully qualify again this year. He qualified last year but we couldn’t take him,” the boys’ mother Charmaine Ireland said.

The brothers have long had a passion for the sport, with Chayse first racing the BMX tracks in October 2012, and Seth joining his big brother in 2015.

“(The boys) love the excitement of jumping. They also love that they get to travel around Australia and meet new people.

“They love the adrenaline rush.”

BMX racer Seth Ireland.

Joining the boys will be Angus Gall, 14, Archer Gall, 10, and Jessie Sadler, 9, from RAD.

Archer is currently ranked second in Central Queensland, behind Chayce who is the region’s top placed BMX rider.

Seth also makes top honours in the region, ranked fourth in CQ.

The young riders travel to most events together, competing in their age divisions at events across Maryborough, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Biloela and Rockhampton.

There is a lot of effort that goes into being in the top four in the region - the boys train sprints at home three times a week and track ride twice a week.

BMX racers Chayse Ireland and Angus Gall.

The RAD team has also been raising extra funds to send 10 of its riders to Launceston.

“We have been joining forces with some of the other riders to raise money,” Charmaine said. “We held a trivia night and a raffle last year. We hope to hold another raffle soon - donations would be greatly appreciated - and maybe another event at the end of February.

“In total there would be around 13 riders from Rockhampton, with similar numbers from Gladstone, Maryborough and Bundaberg and a few from Biloela.”

To help the boys’ fundraising events, contact Charmaine Ireland on 0432 204 079 or message her via Facebook or Instagram @BMXTriviaNight.

The boys’ Containers for Change account code is C10002155.