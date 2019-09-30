CQ boys to Conservatorium

MORE than 1000 teenagers from around Queensland will descend on Griffith University next week, among them two talented vocalists from St Brendan’s College.

Caleb Bartlett and Xavier Craggs are looking forward to visiting Queensland Conservatorium’s Griffith University South Bank campus during the State Honours Ensemble Program which runs from Thursday to Sunday.

The two boys have taken part in St Brendan’s events including the school musical Beauty and the Beast, guitar and open mic nights.

“This trip will be a great opportunity to improve my skills and meet new people,” said Caleb, who performed last year with the Kinky Boots cast.

The Year 9 student has grown up watching Rockhampton export musical talent to the rest of Australia and abroad, with his sister Emily Bartlett studying dance at Kelvin Grove.

She has gained work dancing at half time during Queensland Firebirds netball finals.

Year 11 student Xavier, who also plays piano, said his family friends, the Boyds, has pursued musical careers, beginning with Gondwana choir, and now working in Europe.

“The SHEP program is a good opportunity to remind people who’ve come from Rockhampton how good Rockhampton’s singers and musicians are,” he said.

Other CQ schools sending students to the 18th annual Queensland Conservatorium SHEP program include: Biloela State High School, Emerald State High School, Marist College, St Brendan’s, St Ursula’s, Tannum Sands State High School, The Cathedral College, The Rockhampton Grammar School, Toolooa State High School and Trinity College Gladstone.