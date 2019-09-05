CQ braces for fiery Friday as crews monitor current fires

BUSHFIRES: Locals have submitted amazing images of the bushfires raging around the Capricorn Coast over the past few days.

BUSHFIRES: Locals have submitted amazing images of the bushfires raging around the Capricorn Coast over the past few days. Sharron Smith

FIRE conditions are expected to deteriorate tomorrow, especially around the southern and western areas, creating challenging conditions for CQ firefighters who are already weary from a busy week fighting bushfires.

An extreme fire warning was issued for the Maranoa and Warrego and Darling Downs Granite Belt with a severe warning issued for the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Wide Bay and Burnett areas neighbouring Capricornia.

The warning is due to fresh to strong and gusty north-westerly winds which are expected to bring hot, dry conditions across the warning area on Friday, with a fresh and gusty south-westerly wind change expected to move across the southern interior during the afternoon and evening.

FIRE DANGER: ??The Bureau of Meteorology Daily Fire Danger Rating predicts an escalating bushfire threat on Friday. Rural Fire Service

Capricornia with it's very high fire danger (which it has maintained all week), is expected to be spared the brunt of the bushfires.

With the temperature soaring to a maximum of 35°C today in Rockhampton, firefighters continue to keep tabs on the three major bushfires at Coowonga (east of Rockhampton), The Caves (north of Rockhampton) and Farnborough (north of Yeppoon).

Coowonga fire: At 1.05pm, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were on scene at a bushfire burning north of Coowoonga Road between Ranglewood Road and Hoys Road, Coowonga.

This fire is burning within containment lines. Firefighters will continue to monitor and strengthen containment lines throughout the day.

There is no threat to property at this time, but residents may be affected by smoke.

The Caves fire: At 11.45am, QFES crews were continuing to monitor a bushfire burning in the vicinity of Barmoya Road and Gunder Road, The Caves.

The fire is currently contained and there is no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters will continue to monitor the blaze throughout the day. Smoke may affect surrounding areas.

BUSHFIRE RETURNS: Rural Fire Fighters worked hard yesterday to contain a bushfire at The Caves. (2018 FILE PHOTO) Allan Reinikka ROK291118afirecav

Farnborough fire: At 11.45am, QFES crews were continuing to monitor a bushfire burning in the vicinity of Farnborough Road and Woodwind Valley Road, Farnborough. This fire is contained and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Around the 4pm, the fire warning was updated, with one vehicle on scene monitoring containment lines.

BUSHFIRES:The bushfire burning at Farnborough over the past few days appears to be extinguished. Sally Wheeler

Residents in proximity to the fires are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medication close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.