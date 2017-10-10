Weather gods align: CQ braces for more than 100mm rainfall

Heavy falls are shown in this graphic expected for parts of CQ

Heavy falls are shown in this graphic expected for parts of CQ Shayla Bulloch

STORM birds are out in force in Central Queensland leading up to one of the biggest falls the region has had all year.

Reports indicate triple figures are set to drench the region if all the weather gods line up this weekend.

Weather forecaster Mike Griffin said an unusual October weather event could hit CQ commencing on the Central Highlands with storm activity Thursday and Friday and continue towards the coast.

Mike said an upper cold pool, jet stream and onshore convergence needed to happen in unison for maximum rainfall.

"If they all line up we will see triple figure falls," he said.

"We need another couple of days to be completely sure of the rainfall event but it is looking to be a wet stormy weekend for the region."

Heavy to extreme falls are possible if the three parameters line up.

This could affect Northern Capricornia to Bowen starting Saturday with isolated storm activity.

Mike said the areas north of Yeppoon are at risk of flash flooding if the fresh to strong onshore winds develop late Sunday into Monday and Tuesday.

"Those areas could see a lot of rain in the next week and people should avoid camping around Shoalwater to Stanage Bay and be careful on the ocean," he said.

Mike said it could be a very uncomfortable time for boaties with winds gusting 25 to 30 knots at times.

These type of falls have been rare for the region this year and Mike says it is a welcome sign for a strong wet season.

"After the very dry and hot start to spring the start to October has brought welcome rain to most of CQ," he said.

"Now the graziers and farmers will be happy with some follow up rain. It has been a long time since we've had a wet October.

"This is an outlook into the summer ahead with a fairly decent wet season expected compared to last year."