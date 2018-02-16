CQ bracing for fierce approaching storm cell

GET set for a massive storm to carve up Central Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology released a severe thunderstorm warning at 3pm today for damaging winds to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast Forecast Districts.

Severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours.

The storm cell which is featuring heavy rainfall over Mt Larcom, presently appears to be heading in the direction of Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

STORM INCOMING: CQ is bracing for approaching storm. BOM

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have advised people to move their car under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees, avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm, beward of fallen trees and powerlines, for emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 6pm.