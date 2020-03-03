Menu
The Banana Creek bridge will be closed this month for urgent repair works.
The Banana Creek bridge will be closed this month for urgent repair works.
CQ bridge to close for urgent repair works

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 5:00 AM
THE Banana Creek bridge will be closed this weekend for urgent repair works.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised motorists that repair works to the bridge, on the Dawson Highway between Banana and Moura, will start on March 7.  

Banana Creek bridge is located 1.5km west of Banana.

To facilitate these urgent works, the bridge will be closed from 7am on Saturday, March 7, until 8pm on Sunday, March 8. 

The Dawson Highway will then reopen with a reduced speed limit of 40kmh.

During the closure period a detour will be in place, with access west of Banana via Baralaba-Banana Road and Moura-Baralaba Road.

On Monday, March 9, further works will be undertaken to Banana Creek bridge between 6am and 6pm.

Lane closures, speed restrictions and traffic control will be in place while works are undertaken and delays of up to 15 minutes are expected.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully throughout the roadworks zone, be aware of changed traffic conditions and follow the direction of traffic control on site.

