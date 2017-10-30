CQ Broncos star surprises hometown pub with stunning gift

Corey Oates donates a signed photograph to owners of his hometown pub, John and Jane Bidgood.

BARALABA Hotel's newest memorabilia is already hanging in pride of place at the country pub after local success Corey Oates dropped by with a surprise gift.

Owner of the pub, John Bidgood, enjoyed having the 23-year-old Broncos player back on home soil saying he was shocked when Corey gifted them with a huge signed portrait to show off in the bar.

Over a few quiet beers and a scorching Baralaba night, John said a good crowd turned out to welcome the young star and his new fiance, Tegan, to town as they enjoyed some down time in the off season.

"He's an absolute credit to Baralaba and a credit to himself," he said.

"So it was lovely to have him back in the place where his younger football days began."

The framed portrait showcases a huge photograph of Corey mid-try in a game this year which had also been signed by the football star.

Corey was joined by his parents, Janette and Warren, and sister Jenna in the short visit to town.

John, who has owned Baralaba Hotel with his wife since 1981, was "more than grateful" for his visit saying he couldn't thank him enough for his humble attitude towards his hometown.