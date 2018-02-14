CQ Bruce Hwy driver alert: Bushfire creates smoke hazard

UPDATE 5PM, WEDNESDAY: The fire which broke out near Mount Etna has been contained.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews will continue to strengthen containment lines and monitor the area.

Smoke haze may still be affecting the area and drivers are warned to be cautious.

UPDATE 9.38AM, WEDNESDAY: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are still working on containing a bushfire that broke out near Mount Etna and Rossmoya Rd, The Caves, yesterday.

Two crews are currently at the scene.

"They're considering doing a small 100 meter backburn just to tie it off," a spokesperson for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said.

"They are currently conducting back burning and strengthening the containment lines are the fire and there's just one corner left to do."

The owners of a nearby property and a quarry are aware of the fire and were "monitoring the fire overnight".

UPDATE 9.15AM, WEDNESDAY: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is continuing to monitor a bushfire burning both sides of the Bruce Highway near Yaamba, north of Rockhampton.

The fire broke out earlier this week and is posing no threat to property at this time.

The fire continues to produce smoke and crews remain on scene conducting patrols.

Smoke may affect motorists travelling along the Bruce Hwy between Yaamba and Marlborough.

Smoke can decrease visibility, so motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents believe their property is under threat they should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Meanwhile, authorities are also on scene a bushfire burning near Mount Etna and Rossmoya Rd, The Caves.

This fire broke out yesterday and there is no threat to property.

Crews have contained the blaze and remain on scene conducting patrols and strengthening containment lines.

Smoke may affect the area and nearby residents are asked to close windows and doors. Those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep medications close by.

INITIAL REPORT TUESDAY: RESIDENTS around The Caves will be seeing a lot of smoke this afternoon and possibly in coming days.

A call came into Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to attend a vegetation fire this afternoon just after 1pm.

The fire was on Rossmoya Rd and Pursehouse Rd at the Caves.

It was 100 by 50 metres and flames were one metre high.

"We used a combination of rural units, urban units and Queensland Wildlife and Parks Unit," a QFES spokesperson said.

The fire was threatening homes, however it has now been contained.

"Thankfully they managed to get on top of it and most of the fire has been contained," the spokesperson said.

Fire units are continuing to work on the north-west corner which is the main concern and Queensland Wildlife and Parks are working in the south-east corner.

The crews are working on putting in containment lines.

"Likely to see a lot of smoke in the area and a lot of heavy machinery as backburning is taking place," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said he expected QFES to be on scene until later this afternoon.

"We will be on scene for some time to make sure everything is safe and to monitor the fire," he said.