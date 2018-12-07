CQ builder awarded home of the year in state awards

ROCKHAMPTON'S CJ Homes have unexpectedly won its first award.

The family owned building company, CJ Homes Central Queensland has been awarded Housing Industry Association's (HIA) 2018 Central Queensland project home of the year.

Sales manager Steve O'Hanlon said it was the first time they had entered any award.

With this in mind, they had "no expectations at all going into it”.

They were actually pushed to enter by HIA who said they needed to enter the awards.

"To win was great,” Mr O'Hanlon said.

At the end of the day, awards aside, Mr O'Hanlon said the homes and their clients were their ultimate focus.

"We are humble about winning the award, it is great to win, but we believe every home we build are built to the same standard,” he said.

The winning home was on Clifton Street in Gracemere for a young couple's first home.

The keys for the home were handed to them the week before their wedding.

Mr O'Hanlon said the house was designed specifically for the client.

The three bedroom home plus activity room was built on a large block..

It contained 39 sqm undercover in the alfresco and internally the build came to 197 sqm.

"It has very open plan living, the latest in kitchen design, spacious master bedroom, and master bathroom,” he said.

"Careful planning from the owners and their colour selections.

"It was just a normal everyday build with some really nice features in it, it was all designed by the owners.”

To enter the awards was quite a rigorous process, taking around nine months from when they first nominated.

The home was first judged from supplied photos, and once it made the finals, judges came out to walk through the house and inspect it.

Mr O'Hanlon said at the moment, CJ Homes builders aren't building small homes.

He said even first home owner's homes are big.

They are currently building a home at Edenbrook Estate that is 245sqm.

Across town in Fitzroy Street, they have a two-story colonial style home under construction along with a 230sqm home for a doctor in The Caves.

While they hope to enter some more awards next year, it's not at the top of their agenda.

"At the end of the day it is our clients that are our award,” Mr O'Hanlon said.

