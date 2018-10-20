Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former JM Kelly workers are being told to get in contact with JRT Group for work opportunities after they lost their jobs earlier in the week.
Former JM Kelly workers are being told to get in contact with JRT Group for work opportunities after they lost their jobs earlier in the week. Shayla Bulloch
News

CQ builder offers jobs to former JM Kelly workers

Maddelin McCosker
by
20th Oct 2018 2:39 PM

IN the wake of local builder JM Kelly going into administration, another local builder is urging the now unemployed workers to contact them for job opportunities.

Just days after the collapse of the Rockhampton builder, JRT Group has said they have positions available for workers that lost their jobs as a result of JM Kelly going into administration.

In a public social media post, Managing Director of JRT Jason Thomasson said the company has a strong contract base and currently have positions available to be filled.

"It is now public knowledge that JM Kelly Builders have been placed into administration," the post read.

"This is very unfortunate and a sad time for any business and the people that have lost their jobs.

"I would like to offer my condolences to that are affected.

"I would also like to add that JRT have positions available for immediate start in all areas.

"JRT has a strong contract base and a solid market share in the civil industry, please ensure you apply as soon as you can to be eligible for these open positions as we appreciate the stress this has on families."

When contacted by the Morning Bulletin, Mr Thomasson said he didn't want to comment further, adding there was nothing more to be said.

Related Items

jm kelly group jrt group
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    No longer a one pub town: Rural area left with just a servo

    premium_icon No longer a one pub town: Rural area left with just a servo

    News 120 year old pub closes the doors with no notice to locals

    Legal disputes lead to downfall of Murphy's empire

    premium_icon Legal disputes lead to downfall of Murphy's empire

    News 'I put my heart and soul and everything I ever had into the company'

    For the love of sweet honey at buzzing Byfield property

    premium_icon For the love of sweet honey at buzzing Byfield property

    News HOME GROWN: Migratory beekeepers who moves around their hives

    CQ man injured following quad bike crash

    CQ man injured following quad bike crash

    News Two men were allegedly involved in the crash early this morning

    Local Partners