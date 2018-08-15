CQ builders are keeping busy despite building approval stats

BUILDING FIGURES: Building approvals have risen slightly for CQ but local builders are keeping busy in other ways.

DESPITE CQ reaping some of Queensland's surge in building approvals, it's maintenance and home renovation projects that are keeping our region's builders busy.

In its latest report, the industry association representing building and construction in Queensland, Master Builders, said building approvals had surged across Queensland in the largest monthly gain since 2015, showing house approvals up 27 per cent and units up 60 per cent for June.

Although the positive result was largely driven by growth in the south east of the state, Central Queensland's 24 approvals in June was a 33 per cent increase in approvals over the previous month.

Unfortunately for CQ, its 481 housing approvals for the past 12 months were down almost 25 per cent on last year's total of 638.

Master Builders Rockhampton regional manager Dennis Bryant said the past year's 481 housing approvals for CQ was keeping in line with population growth for the region.

Mr Bryant believed the imminent end for the boost to the First Home Owners' Grant, reduced in the State Budget from $20.000 to $15.000, was a contributing factor to Queensland's recent rush for building approvals.

He said that "it made a $5000 hole” in the budgets of first home buyers seeking to build or buy new homes, making them more inclined to purchase an established property.

"I think we're still seeing a lot of the old stock being taken up,” he said.

"I think that's evidenced by the fact that a lot of our members are busy doing renovation, reconstruction and repair work.

"They're saying they're busy, but it's not with new builds.”

It awaits to be seen what the impact to July's figures would be as a consequence of the change to the grant on June 30.

Mr Bryant said another factor contributing to the building approvals trend people were seeing in CQ's building industry was the tightening of lending practices by financial institutions and the lack of deposits for home buyers.

"The money lenders don't want to give out the money, they're making it very difficult for people to get a loan,” Mr Bryant said.

"It's hard to get a contract over the line when they can't get the dollars.”

With recent positive figures indicating a reduced rental vacancy rate in this region, Mr Bryant sought to explain why it hadn't yet translated into increased building approvals.

"I think there's definitely a lag between the vacancy rate dropping and building numbers starting to pick up,” he said.

"Investors need to have confidence in throwing their money into a sure thing rather than just punting.

"I think a lot of that's happened in the past and now they're a little bit wary.”

Out west, Mr Bryant said building approvals in Emerald had "brightened up again”.