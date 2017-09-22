CQ builder's bold move pays off

Owner of Stay A Little Longer building Anthony Pianta (left) with one of his team members.

WHEN Anthony Pianta broke out on his own eight years ago he wanted to break the mould in the building industry.

So when the 33-year-old started up his own business, Stay a Little Longer Pty Ltd, his goal was to be known for his quality and unique work.

It was this out of the box construction style that won Anthony the 2017 Master Builders Individual Home between $551,000-$650,000 award.

The winning Master Builders house in Prestwood for Stay A Little Longer building. Shayla Bulloch

Anthony said it was always nice to be recognised for his quality work produced out of his business for the last nine years.

"I enjoy building something a little different and clients come to me when they want something like that,” he said.

"It's great to be recognised for not building the standard product like many others.”

A glorious pool is nestled in the backyard of the winning Master Builders house for Stay A Little Longer building. Shayla Bulloch

The stunning double story home towers among rows of low sets houses in Crestwood near Norman Gardens.

The Yeppoon builder said the homes dimensional footing and raised ceilings were some of the features that took out the crown for the business.

With three spacious patios, a large pool and sun-deck Anthony said the home was an entertainers delight.

The home upwards of $550,000 boasted timber features, a grand gloss black kitchen and transit stone for a clean finish.

The sleek and sophisticated kitchen of the winning Master Builders house for Stay A Little Longer building. Shayla Bulloch

The owners of the award-winning home came in with a design in July 2016 and Anthony said his small team worked hard to get it finished by Christmas.

"We worked with Steve from CEADS to alter the design a little and added some quirky features,” he said.

Anthony said his constant presence on-site was welcoming for the home owners to be able talk to him about any queries or changes they had.