CQ building giant calls for crack down for stop work in heat

Master Builders Dennis Bryant
Master Builders Dennis Bryant Contributed
vanessa jarrett
by

PERHAPS the Local Authorities could look to relaxing the local laws by allowing them to start earlier if they have the approval of the immediate neighbours, Master Builders Central Queensland Regional Manager Dennis Bryant says.

Mr Bryant said most people are up early anyway, concrete could be poured so that it could be finished off as soon as it is light enough to see and roofers could get off the roof before it becomes unbearable.

Master Builders state that heat-stress has the potential to be life-threatening.

"A person suffering from heat exhaustion may include symptoms such as weakness, muscle cramps, heavy sweating, paleness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting and fainting,” he said.

"Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness that presents with symptoms similar to heat exhaustion but which may also include an extremely high body temperature; red, hot, dry skin, and possibly some clamminess; a rapid pulse; headache, slurred speech and confusion.”

Construction workers are often more susceptible to heat stress due to various risk factors in their daily environment including working in the sun which can lead to dehydration and working in areas with poor ventilation such as confined or ceiling spaces.

Practical measures to prevent heat stress include drinking enough water, take adequate rest to cool off, have a designated cool-down area and wear light-weight and well-ventilated clothing.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
