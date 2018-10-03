CQ Bushrangers head to Sevens union competition

The CQ Bushrangers have headed to the Gold Coast for the State Sevens competition this week.

RUGBY UNION: THE CQ Bushrangers is a team that is sure to make an impact in the Sevens state championships.

Bringing together union players from Mackay, Rockhampton, the Central Highlands, Bundaberg and Gladstone, the team has selected Central Queensland's best to show their metropolitan rivals just what regional teams are made of.

Along with the U17 girls' team (coached by Trevor Robertson), the U15 girls (coached by Benji Focas) will be taking on teams from across the state on October 4-5 at Bond University, Gold Coast.

U15 Bushrangers, Alenna Whipp, Prue Peters and Abigail Hills, said despite only being a team for a short five weeks, the bond between the girls is already strong.

"Our attitude towards each other is definitely an advantage, we are one big family,” Abigail said.

"There's definitely a strong mateship in Central Queensland in every sport we play.

"It's an advantage knowing each other's strengths and weaknesses and how we play, as most of us, particularly us Rocky girls, play together and know how each other works.

"It's good when we all come in as one to do it.”

Alenna added that most of the team has played each other outside of union, in sports like rugby league also.

"It will be a good learning experience,” Abigail said.

The girls will be training all day and recovering before game days.

"Hopefully we get around three games each day,” Abigail said.

The CQ Bushrangers' Alenna Whipp, Abigail Hills and Prue Peters. Steph Allen

"It will be pretty good if we can make it to the finals on Saturday.

"We've been working on our passing and our ball plays.

"Benji has told us to keep possession and that's what we're trying to do through our plays; to maintain possession so the other team doesn't get the ball.”

The team will also be focusing on spreading the ball out wide, getting around their opposition, keeping the ball in action and using the field with only seven players.

The Bushrangers will be keeping their eye on Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast, who have spent "four years training” and playing competitions together as one team.

”It will be a good challenge for us,” Abigail said.

With each girl bringing her own unique talent to the team, the camaraderie of the Bushrangers will showcase each player's skill.

Prue said competitions like this help to elevate a continuously growing popularity of girls sports in CQ.

"League and union and all girls sports have advanced so much since I first started,” she said.

"This year we've come together so well.

"Girls contact sport is emerging and we now have somewhere to go and a pathway to follow.”

Win or lose, the girls said they will return home with not just a great experience but all the wiser for next year and as a CQ team that will continue going from strength to strength.