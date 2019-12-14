CQ business cashes in on base upgrade

PUSHING AHEAD: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Calibre Earthmoving and Environmental Business Manager Wade Hind celebrate the awarding of $11 million in contracts for the upgrade of Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

PUSHING AHEAD: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Calibre Earthmoving and Environmental Business Manager Wade Hind celebrate the awarding of $11 million in contracts for the upgrade of Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

HARD work has paid off for Rockhampton brothers Wade and Trent Hind, whose company hit pay dirt by securing a lucrative contract for the upgrade of the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

A decade ago, the brothers used their mining experience to establish Calibre Earthmoving & Environmental, a Fairy Bower company with a reputation for reliability and professionalism, servicing local and state bodies as well as private enterprises.

When primary contractor for the Shoalwater expansion, Laing O’Rourke, sought expressions of interest, Calibre Earthmoving & Environmental applied and was selected to become pre-qualified and form a proposal which ultimately secured the company a subcontract worth an estimated $3.5 to 4 million.

It was one of six companies to secure subcontracts worth a total of $11 million under the $2.25 billion Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative.

CONTRACTS AWARDED: Darumbal Enterprise and Tunuba Director George James (left), CQG owner and Tunuba director Patrice Browne, ASMTI Business and Community Liaison Mick Reilly – Capricornia MP Michelle Landry, Calibre Earthmoving owner Wade Hind, Butler Partners owner Chris Bloxsom and TRM Fencing owner Rob Thallon celebrated $11 million in contracts for the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Militar

Mr Hind said Calibre Earthmoving & Environmental earthmovers were the first to break ground on the project.

“We started moving the first trees to open up the fire trails in late September,” he said.

“We’re clearing the fence lines and building some access trails around site and working with the environmental team and Laing O’Rourke to make sure we’re getting everything right because we’re the first ones to see half the site.

“We’ll probably be there until the end of June, maybe July 2020 but just depending on weather and everything like that.”

He applauded the way Laing O’Rourke engaged local businesses.

Fire trails, access roads and fencing line clearing are underway at the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area.

“I think everyone’s excited to be involved on such a big project and its importance to the region,” he said.

“It will be one of those that will be around for a long time and it was good to get in on the ground floor.”

He advised local businesses to watch for expression of interest opportunities advertised by Laing O’Rourke.

Mr Hind said Calibre Earthmoving & Environmental had expanded to include local companies under its umbrella, and employed more than 35 people.

“We work with Advanced Heavy Vehicle Driver Training, that’s our RTO, and also we’ve got O’Dowd’s Hotel so we work with our other businesses and a lot of other locals,” he said.

Calibre Earthmoving & Environment has heavy equipment in action at the Shoalwater Bay since September.

Business had been going “fairly steady” for Calibre Earthmoving & Environmental over the past 10 years, with Mr Hind saying there had been challenges.

“We’ve had natural disasters here. We’ve been through a few floods which has dramatically affected our business but recently it’s been fairly quiet so to see everything ramping up is excellent,” he said.

He said the company looking forward to other projects such as the Rockhampton Ring Road and the South Rockhampton flood levee.

Shoalwater contracts awarded to companies in the Rockhampton region