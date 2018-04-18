Menu
The Vidafit team (Shae Minto, Court Williams, Clint Withers, Megan Hawley) helping Cancer Council Qld officially launch Australia's Biggest Morning Tea to the Central Queensland community.
Whats On

CQ business helps Cancer Council launch popular fundraiser

by Jessica Powell
18th Apr 2018 2:10 PM

VIDAFIT Rockhampton took time out from pumping iron to help Cancer Council Queensland launch Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

Vidafit owner Dan Withers said this event is a great reminder for businesses to contribute to the community.

"It's rare to not find someone who has been affected, some way, by cancer,” Dan said.

"Over 130,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer this year, that's double the population in Rockhampton.

"When you look at figures in those contexts, you understand how important it is to help.

"It's not only the person diagnosed affected, it's everyone in their circle. By taking part in Australia's Biggest Morning tea, we have the opportunity to help make the journey, or the battle, a little bit better.”

Dan hopes Vidafit will lead the way for other CQ businesses as the face of the Biggest Morning Tea in Central Queensland.

"Everyone is so busy, but one thing that is really important is contribution and helping others out,” he said.

"Businesses can get their workers to come together, chill out, spend sometime outside of trenches and raise funds for a good cause.”

Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is Cancer Council's most popular fundraising event and the largest, most successful event of its kind in Australia.

The idea is simple, just get your friends, colleagues or community together over some tea and treats, and help to raise vital money for people affected by cancer.

All of the donations made across the country go towards helping your local Cancer Council achieve it's mission of a cancer free future.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

