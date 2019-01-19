CQ business 'honoured' to be nominated for state awards

DELIGHTED: Shane Nipperess and the team at Centrepoint Finance at Yeppoon.

IF SIMPLY being nominated is considered an honour, then full-service finance brokerage Centrepoint Finance Yeppoon being a state finalist in two categories for the industry awards is a greater honour.

Business owner Shane Nipperess and the team at Centrepoint Finance Yeppoon were delighted with the news the business was a finalist in the Best Customer Service category and was being compared to much larger metropolitan brokerages.

Mr Nipperess, who has more than 40 years' banking and finance experience, said he was thrilled to learn the business was the only office outside south-east Queensland to be shortlisted.

"I believe customer service is the key to any transaction and this is the key element of our business,” he said.

Shane Nipperess has more than 40 years of banking and finance experience.

"It is important to fully understand our customers' needs to ensure we are sourcing the best financial solution for their circumstances.”

Mr Nipperess said the recognition as a finalist in the category for Best Regional Office as well was evidence of dedication to service and how well that was received.

"This category was open to Queensland finance brokerages outside Brisbane and is selected by (using) the highest achievements by verified financial figures,” he said.

"There are finalists from Atherton to Toowoomba, and Centrepoint Finance Yeppoon boasts the honour of being the only finance/mortgage brokerage in Capricornia to be shortlisted in this category.”

Mr Nipperesswas recognised for excellence as a growth leader for new clients in 2017 within the Australia-wide Centrepoint Finance Group.

The industry awards evening will be held in Brisbane on February 21, when winners will be announced.

Centrepoint Finance Yeppoon provides financial advice to clients across Central Queensland as well as the Capricorn Coast, including Rockhampton and the mining regions, and beyond.

It offers home loans, business loans, equipment finance, rural loans, commercial loans and more.

It has access to niche products not readily available elsewhere.