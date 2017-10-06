31°
CQ business icon announces big move

YOUNG'S NEW MOVE: Owner Phil Young pictured at the new precinct.
by Sean Fox

MUCH-loved Central Queensland business, Young's Bus Service has moved house.

The company has shifted its entire transport operation to the Gateway Business and Industry precinct which is located a mere five minutes from the Yeppoon CBD.

The precinct is set to become 'one of the largest developments in Central Queensland solely dedicated to commercial business'.

It is the latest addition to Livingstone Shire Council's state-of-the-art Gateway Business and Industry Precinct.

The Gateway will be a commercial precinct which will feature a range of exciting new businesses within the next few years.

Owner Phil Young said he is looking forward to the company's new chapter.

"Young's Buses has been family owned and operated for 68 years, so making a move like this into a new location is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and will be beneficial as our business grows,” he said.

"We are expanding our operations through Central Queensland and beyond,” he said.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig welcomed the new precinct.

"It's also encouraging to see Young's Bus Service making use of a new cost-effective, environmentally friendly building material, which sets a great precedent for other businesses,” he said.

"The Gateway Business and Industry Precinct will be progressively delivered over the next 10 to 15 years and in time will become one of the largest developments in Central Queensland solely dedicated to commercial business.”

