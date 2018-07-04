CQ business owner's vital safety tasks

PULSE TEST: Electrical tradesman and Pulse Test and Tag franchise owner Ben Van Zanden is spreading the message of electrical safety.

AFTER being employed in the mining industry for more than 35 years, Ben Van Zanden knows the importance of electrical safety.

Based in Yeppoon, the electrical tradesman is now the owner of a Pulse Test and Tag franchise in Central Queensland.

Since purchasing the company three years ago, Mr Van Zanden said a lot of businesses did not embrace electrical safety and it was vital to ensure hazardous situations were prevented.

Mr Van Zanden wants to create a safer environment one job at a time and said fellow businesses needed to jump onboard.

"The business community might be ready to embrace the whole concept of electrical testing and tagging,” Mr Van Zanden said.

"We're specially trained to identify potential hazards and in some cases we can repair them.”

The national company is solely devoted to electrical testing and tagging for businesses and completes tasks on a regular, continual basis.

"There is a certain level of experience and expertise you need to have to do that job properly,” Mr Van Zanden said.

Pulse Test and Tag takes care of the maintenance service for Discovery Holiday Parks throughout Australia.

Mr Van Zanden is responsible for the maintenance of six Discovery venues.

Prior to becoming a franchisee, the CQ business owner had worked in the Emerald area within the coal mining industry.

"I'd always been an employee all my working life, I'd never been in business before,” Mr Van Zanden said.

In 2005, Mr Van Zanden and his wife moved to Wollongong for a sea change, where they lived until 2008.

"The industry down there was going through a lean patch at the time so we ended up moving back to Yeppoon,” Mr Van Zanden said.

Fast forward to 2012 and Mr Van Zanden found himself unemployed.

With his business based at his Yeppoon home, Mr Van Zanden works across Rockhampton and the Capricornia region visiting towns such as Emerald and Biloela.

For electrical testing and tagging, contact Pulse Test and Tag on 0417 852 356.