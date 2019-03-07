Did CQ businesses hire more workers after penalty rate cuts?

THOUSANDS of Capricornia's weekend workers are taking home less money because of cuts to penalty rates, but doubts surround whether they have resulted in the promised increase in employment.

In 2017, the Federal Government legislated a decision by the Fair Work Commission to phase in cuts over a number of years to financial incentives to work on the weekend for retail, hospitality, pharmacy and fast food workers.

Fair Work justified its decision by arguing a gradual reduction in penalty rates would result in more trading hours, expand the level of services offered, and increase employment.

Yesterday, The Morning Bulletin contacted 20 businesses in the Rockhampton region to assess whether the rate cut was adopted, what its impact was, and if they had consequently employed more staff.

There was a strong reluctance by business owners and managers to speak on the record for fear of recrimination but they were willing to talk on the condition of anonymity.

A number of cafe and coffee shop owners have refused to institute the penalty rate cuts and were doing well with employment levels remaining stable to meet demand, with the usual turnover of staff.

Other hospitality business owners who had instituted the penalty rate cut said the difference was barely noticeable - they were continuing as normal but didn't gain enough from the change to be able to employ any additional staff.

In the pharmacy and retail industries it was a similar story.

Owners said they were continuing to employ staff to meet demand but the financial benefit of the rate cut was not significant enough to lead to an increase in employment.

Given that the changes only affected new employees, the rate cut has had minimal impact on businesses with long-term stable rosters and permanent part-time staff.

A number of businesses, particularly in the fast food industry, had existing enterprise bargaining agreements in place, which superseded the penalty rate changes.

The general consensus from employers was that times were tough, more was needed to be done to stimulate employment, and workers were more concerned about finding and holding on to a job than worrying about how much less they were getting paid to work on weekends.