CQ business picks up national award, despite hard times

BEST OF 23: Stephen Ellis, Pat O'Driscoll, Cathy O'Driscoll, Jonathon Offord, Kris McClymont, Neil Crow, Bernie Dodson and Brooke Scott from Knight Frank won a national award.

PAT O'Driscoll "bit the bullet” as he put it around 10 years ago, by signing on with Knight Frank.

He believed the best way to grow the scope of his agency in a commercial way, was to join forces with an globally renowned brand.

In a sign the partnership is succeeding, the Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate Agency's Knight Frank Rockhampton office have won an internal award.

With over 12,000 staff in 23 locations in Australia and New Zealand, the award is a timely recognition of the hard work invested by Pat and his team.

"10 years ago we were experienced a change in the local industry and there was a growth area for gas, coal, various things,” Pat explained.

"So we were essentially looking to go international, I might be a successful agent here but no one knows us outside of Rocky.

"So I thought we should go big and that's how Knight Frank came on board. It has been more than justified.”

Just as they did in 2011, O'Driscoll's won their second national award.

"Rocky doesn't boom or bust, it ebbs and flows, and we haven't boomed like other centres,” he said.

"It has been hard, due to the region's tough times. But to win this award is a great recognition for our year on year growth percentage.

"The outside market is looking at Rocky as finally as a cosmopolitan, grown up city.

"Going forward I can see the domino effect start and we will continue to grow year on year.”

Knight Frank Australia CEO Steve Ellis said the award showed further confidence that Rockhampton's commercial assets were ready to begin to thrive.

"There is a dominance of wealth generally and a lot through off-shore investors,” he said.

"China, America, Europe, high net individuals who are attracted to Australia's safe market.

"We are seen as a safe haven and we are seeing people invest in regional cities.

"We are beginning to see investors look at the regions, because there is a lack of stock in the major cities and at a tight market they get better return.”