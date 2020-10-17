CQ business reaches ‘significant milestone’

IN A REGION not short on industrial achievement, the Gladstone Ports Corporation’s Auckland Point Berth surpassed an incredible milestone this week.

HQPlantations, Queensland’s largest plantation forest grower, celebrated its 100th shipload of timber at the GPC Berth.

HQPlantations began exporting from Auckland Point Berth five-years ago as part of a salvage

operation following Tropical Cyclone Marcia.

Since then, the company has shipped more than 2.5 million cubic metres of timber from GPC’s Auckland Point Berth to markets across China.

HQPlantations Export Operations and Development Manager Joseph Carter said the milestone

reinforced the company’s strong working relationship with GPC.

“It’s a significant milestone for the business, our partners in the supply chain and it demonstrates how much we’ve been able to achieve in just five years,” Mr Carter said.

“Our sustainably managed plantations produce over two million cubic metres of logs annually and support both domestic and export industries.

More Gladstone industry news:

- Why Ports Corp workers are wearing pink gloves

- Where workers can earn up to $537 an hour under EA

- Marine research centre opens at Gladstone

“In addition to enabling timber salvage, export through Gladstone Port has also allowed us to

grow our markets into South East Asia for maturing timber surplus to domestic market

requirements.”

The business manages several plantations in Central Queensland.

“The Byfield plantation is our fourth largest plantation in our estate and we expect to have

completely restocked this area by 2025 following the devastation caused by Cyclone Marcia,” Mr Carter said.

Acting GPC CEO Craig Walker said GPC’s three-port footprint facilitated trade for a very wide range of customers including companies like HQPlantations.

“Trade through our ports supports the Queensland and Australian economy and each port has a speciality focus so we can meet the needs of our customers,” Mr Walker said.

“We’re proud to have assisted HQPlantations in achieving their 100th vessel and we are looking forward to celebrating future successes with them.”