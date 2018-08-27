CQ business rises from 'downturn' ashes with national award

FRANCHISE OF THE YEAR: Barbeques Galore team (L-R) Sam, Brett Loveday, Mark, BJ, Tony and Tracey.

FRANCHISE OF THE YEAR: Barbeques Galore team (L-R) Sam, Brett Loveday, Mark, BJ, Tony and Tracey. Maddelin McCosker

A ROCKHAMPTON business has won a top nationwide award.

For the third time, Barbeques Galore Rockhampton has taken out Franchise of The Year for all Barbeques Galore stores in Australia.

Store manager Brett Loveday said the result took the owners and staff by surprise.

"It was very unexpected actually because of the downturn in the local economy over the last few years, so we are happy with the result,” MrLoveday said.

"There are a lot of stores around, and being from Rockhampton, we are not the biggest one, so we are quite happy with the result.”

The inter-franchise award, according to MrLoveday, takes into account multiple aspects of each individual franchise.

BARBEQUES GALORE: Owners of Rockhampton Barbeques Galore, Des and Jill Loveday. The store has been awarded the best franchise in Australia. Contributed

"It's basically based on sales,” he said.

"But we also get graded on store presentation, customer feedback to head office, and sales.”

Mr Loveday said the process of winning the award has been very rewarding for staff.

"We are really excited,” he said.

"It is just really good for the staff to know that their work is noticed and appreciated.

"I have the best staff in Australia.”

Barbeques Galore is located at 437 Yaamba Rd, North Rockhampton.

The store is open seven days a week, including from 8.30am to 5pm on weekdays.