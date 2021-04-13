CQ business thrives with two new support workers

A Central Highlands based disability and aged care business has thrived since its launch in 2020, expanding from a one-woman show to three workers supporting the region.

Support4U CQ has welcomed two new support workers this year, servicing more people across the Central Highlands.

Managing director Jessica Samuels was excited to offer more support options to communities by taking on more staff.

“Each support worker has a field of speciality and offer various levels of experience from new to industry to over a decade of experience,” she said.

“This gives clients the ability to choose a support worker who meets their needs, as opposed to settling for whoever is sent to them by a large organisation.

“Having support workers located in different locations around Central Queensland means clients don’t have to use funds to cover travel costs for services they desperately need, or alternatively have access to support workers who are local and are willing to travel in order to provide individualised services.”

Support4U CQ began working with clients from February 2020, specialising in 24 hour availability (including public holidays and weekends) with a focus on capacity building, social and community participation, health and wellbeing, work support, home support, in-home respite care and transport and daily living.

The service currently covers Duaringa to the Gemfields, north to Clermont and south to Springsure, servicing both NDIS and private clients and plans to extend service area as demand for the individualised services grow.

New support workers May Lewong and Ursula Colgan are excited to join the team and provide care to locals.

Ms Colgan is based in Blackwater, while Ms Lewong is based in Emerald and will service Emerald, Comet, Rubyvale, Springsure, the Gemfields and Clermont.

Ms Samuels said Support4U CQ was recruiting in Clermont, Emerald and Blackwater for part-time hours, with potential to build to full time hours.

“It is both exciting and nerve wracking as this time a year ago I was evaluating whether it was viable to keep the business open due to COVID-19 – makes for an overly cautious business owner,” she said.

Support4U CQ specialises in NDIS work, but also take on private clients. Anyone requiring support across the region should contact Ms Samuels by calling 0429 368 068.

Originally published as CQ business thrives with two new support workers