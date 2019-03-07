Menu
WEEKEND WORKERS: Carmell Sanne, Tim Ellem and Noel Smith are being paid less to work on Sundays but is it helping to grow employment?
Politics

CQ businesses discuss impact of penalty rate cuts on hiring

Leighton Smith
by
7th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
AFTER the cuts to penalty rates, thousands of Capricornia's weekend workers are taking home less money but doubts surround whether it has resulted in the promised increase in employment.

In 2017, the federal government legislated a decision made by the Fair Work Commission to phase in cuts over a number of years to financial incentives to work on the weekend for retail, hospitality, pharmacy, and fast food workers.

Fair Work justified its decision by arguing a gradual reduction in penalty rates would result in more trading hours, expand the level of services offered, and increase employment.

Yesterday, The Morning Bulletin contacted businesses in the Rockhampton region to assess whether the rate cut was adopted, what its impact was, and if they had consequently put on more staff.

There was a strong reluctance for business owners and managers to speak on the record on the subject for fear of incrimination but they were willing to talk on the condition of anonymity.

A number cafes and coffee shops have refused to institute the penalty rate cuts and were doing well with their employment levels remaining stable to meet demand, with the usual turn over of staff.

Other hospitality businesses who had instituted the penalty rate cut said the difference was barely noticeable, they were continuing as normal but didn't gain enough from the change to be able to employ any additional staff.

In the pharmacy and retail industries, it was was a similar story with spokespeople saying they were continuing to staff to meet demand but the financial benefit of the rate cut not significant enough to lead to an increase in employment.

Given that a changes only affected new staff, local businesses with long term stable rosters and permanent part time staff were minimally affected by the rate cut.

A number of businesses, particularly in the fast food industry, had existing enterprise bargaining agreements in place which superseded the penalty rate changes.

The general consensus from employers was that times were tough, more was needed to be done to stimulate employment, and workers were more concerned about finding and holding onto a job than worrying about how much less they were getting paid to work on weekends.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

