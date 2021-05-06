CQ businesses share in $53m contracts at Shoalwater Bay

Contracts worth more than $53 million have been signed for construction at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area, including two to Rockhampton businesses.

The works will include training and medical facilities, information and communication technology infrastructure, and waste management.

The additional contracts bring the total number of works packages provided through the SWBTA Facilities Project to 65, with a combined value of about $211 million.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton said local contractors shared in $157 million of contracts, and 108 more packages would become available in the next three years.

“The Shoalwater Bay Training Area is one of Australia’s most important training areas,” he said.

“Its expansion will not only deepen our Defence partnership with Singapore, but also support economic growth in the region as the economy recovers from the impacts of COVID-19.”

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the Shoalwater Bay Training Area was improving the Central Queensland economy.

“Local businesses are already benefiting from this investment which will only continue with the project’s construction workforce expected to peak at 450 workers,” she said.

“I encourage any interested local businesses in the region to access the ASMTI’s online modules and put their best foot forward to compete for upcoming opportunities.”

Four subcontracts went to companies either located in Central Queensland or companies that will conduct most of their work from Central Queensland, including:

– $24 million to earthmoving and civil contracting company Bellequip Pty Ltd for construction.

– $81,000 to Tunuba Pty Ltd, a joint venture between the Darumbal people and CQG Consulting for water-filled barriers works.

– $19 million to Allroads Pty Ltd and Amcor Quarries Pty Ltd for the completion of civil pavements.

– $10.33 million to Waanyi Shamrock United Pty Ltd, a partnership between Shamrock Civil Engineering and the Waanyi Indigenous company based in North Queensland for civil works.