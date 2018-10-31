CQ butcher awarded retailer of the year

Peter Boodle with his wife Madonna. Boodles Meats was awarded the Australian Meat Council Queensland's Retailer of the Year (Regional).

PETER BOODLE knows a thing or two about customer service after 27 years of running a business.

And it's good customer service at that - as can be attested by his latest achievement.

The Rockhampton owner of Boodles Meats was awarded a Retailer of the Year (Regional) at the 2018 Australian Meat Industry Council Queensland Industry Awards dinner on the weekend.

Mr Boodle said it was the highest achievement he had ever been awarded in business.

"We were very excited,” he said, speaking for himself and his wife Madonna.

The couple have attended the award for the last three years and almost didn't go this year, but the AMIC convinced them otherwise.

"We had a feeling something was going on because they asked us to come down... they kept saying you should really come,” Mr Boodle said.

The couple were blown away when their name was announced as winners of such a prestigious award.

The award was based on customer service and achievement in the meat industry over the past year.

But Mr Boodle said the award couldn't be attributed to just him.

"It all comes down to my team of workers, it is them as well as me, without my workers I don't have a business and without my customers I wouldn't have a business,” he said.

Growing up in a business family, Mr Boodle learned the tricks of the trade from his father who owned a butchers shop in Goondiwindi.

In 1974 he moved away from home and began travelling before he ended up in Rockhampton in 1981 and started his apprenticeship.

A secret to his success, Mr Boodle said, is training staff to give good customer service and having consistent quality meat.

"It's about talking to your customer, finding out what they need, keeping them happy and making sure they come back for repeat business,” he said.

In 2008, Mr Boodle was awarded Shop of the Year and while he isn't in the meat game to win awards, he said it's a nice pat on the back.

"It's just knowing you are doing the right thing by your customers and staff,” he said.

Boodle's Meats employees 24 staff at the Berserker Street store.

In the last few years, Mr Boodle said he has seen a lot more interest from females wanting to come into the trade, which he thinks is great.

"There are more and more females who want to learn in the industry, it is a rewarding career; they can add a lot of value to it,” he said.

The store has one female butcher, Bernie Dash, and a female apprentice, Shannae Corbett. Another female butcher is also starting in January.

Mr Boodle plans to enter Shannae as an Apprentice of the Year next year.