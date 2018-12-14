CQ butcher urges communities to shop local for Christmas

THE countdown to Christmas is well and truly on and one Rockhampton business owner is encouraging Central Queenslanders to shop local this festive season.

Geoff Elliot has worked as a butcher for the last 40 years and has been self-employed for the last 25.

He has owned Allenstown Square Meats, a family owned and operated butcher, for the past 6 years and he says in that time independently owned butcher businesses have struggled to compete with what he calls the 'convenience factor' of larger supermarkets..

"We're a family business, so we rely on the local to buy from us,” he said.

"We need the people and they need us.”

Typically the busiest time of year for businesses, Mr Elliott says he is expecting things to stay busy until Christmas Eve.

"There has been a lot of ham orders come through already,” he said.

Saying it is vitally important for communities to support small, local businesses, Mr Elliott said it can only strengthen a community.

Butcher Geoff Elliott. Allan Reinikka ROK131218abutcher

"The thing I worry about, and I have been in this industry all my life, is for people in the next five, 10 or 20 years if there are no butchers left I doubt people will be able to afford to eat meat from the big supermarkets,” he said.

"It is very important that people still support us and we'll support them.”

NAB this week released estimates of how much money will be spent across Australia in the next week, stressing the importance of backing small businesses.

NAB Small Business Customer Executive, Julie Patterson said Christmas and New Year are crucial times for small business owners and every dollar spent makes a difference to the business, its employees and the local community.

"We expect more than $12.4 billion to be spent next week in stores, restaurants, cafes and bars, and all that activity makes this the busiest time of the year for consumer spending,” she said.

"That's why we're really enouraging everyone to get behind their local businesses.”

For Mr Elliott, you can't go past his traditional wood smoked, prime cut ham for Christmas lunch.

"We're open every day before Christmas and we'd love to supply everyone in Rockhampton with meat for their Christmas feast,” he said.