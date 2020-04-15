CQ butcher’s heart of gold

GIVEAWAY: Owner of Yeppoon Central Meats Zen wants to give back during tough times.

DURING tough times, feeding the hungry mouths of his community was the only thing on Zen Kona’s mind.

The Yeppoon butcher has since combined both his work and generous spirit in a bid to give back as the economic fall out of COVD-19 continues.

As owner and manager of Yeppoon Central Meats, Mr Kona said he felt a responsibility to support fellow residents with whatever resources he had.

This week he announced a competition in which one lucky winner will take home a massive board of prime cut meats.

The competition is taking place through the Yeppoon Central Meats Facebook back and calls upon locals to nominate a person they think deserves it.

“Everything that’s going on at the moment, we’ve noticed people have been down a little. Whether they’ve lost their jobs or shut down businesses, I just feel as if morale is really low.”

“I’m hoping we can help someone who has had a tough trot. I served a few customers who had a really challenging time. It would be great to see someone who really needs the cheering up win it.”

Up for grabs, he said, are some of his most expensive hearty cut of meats including rump steaks.

“There’s a big assortment; sausages, steak, chops and ribs, something that people probably don’t get to buy a great deal of a lot of the time, especially with steak as it can be quite expensive.”

The father-of-three admitted that despite the store still operating it had not been immune to the ripple effects of COVID-19.

“At the start when this all happened, we got a massive rush. People were panic buying and our business was going well. Over the Easter period probably wasn’t as good as it usually is because of social distancing.”

“I have had to cut back hours of my casual boys, but we’re still probably going a bit better than most other services,” he said.

As business steadies off, Mr Kona has adopted home delivery to his business model for the long-term.

Nominations are open via Yeppoon Central Meats Facebook page before April 29.