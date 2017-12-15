CQ buyers are swooping on affordable housing bargains

GREAT MARKET: Mr Real Estate sales specialist Jason Rayner with Matt and Alana Jones, who recently purchased their dream home in Norman Gardens, and Jimmy the greyhound.

BY HIS own admission, first home buyer Matt Jones was no real estate guru.

But after talking with the experts, he was convinced now was a great time to break into the housing market by snapping up a bargain property.

School teachers Mr Jones, 32 and his wife Alana, 28, with their greyhound Jimmy were handed the keys for their dream home last Thursday.

"In terms of looking for a house, it was an interesting experience because currently my wife and I are both working in Longreach.

"For us there was a lot of investigation online and using a lot of our contacts that we know in Rockhampton.

"The information I was getting was that it was a good time to buy.

"For us it's a future family home, its a 40 year plan hopefully, it ticks all those boxes.

"It cost $430,000, four bedroom, two bathroom, really decent sized back yard, and for us it was a quality area.

"Rockhampton is in a really good place at the moment I feel, there's a lot of exciting things happening in and around the centre of town and we just want to be a part of that.

"For us it was just the right time in terms of market and it was also at the right time in life for us.

"The I was advice given was that now was a positive time to buy,

"For us it was also about finding a good solid area which was not that far out of the centre of town.

"I noticed particularly over the last couple of months there were a number of properties we were looking at that got snaffled really quickly so it looks like the buyers are looking to open shoulders up and invest in Rockhampton.

In the end we're pretty happy with where we ended up.

The process for us as first home buyers was nerve wracking but we were able to surround ourselves with quality people and that's something I would recommend going forward.

Just really surrounded ourselves with the best possible advice we could have and that made the process really easy.

Jason Raynor (from Mr Real Estate) was brilliant and easy to deal with, we got ourselves a mortgage broker, and made that side of things easy the process really easy. Something recommend going forward.

Housing Specialist Mr Raynor said with Rockhampton's cheap property prices, many live-in buyers like the Jones', were flocking to secure their stake in the housing market.

"I believe CQ has turned corner with confidence coming back, the region is feeling much better,” Mr Raynor said.

"In August, September, October we doubled the number of sales we're doing, we're nearly doing 30 settlements in 90 days, before that we were doing 15 -20 settlements.”

He said a sense of urgency was creeping into the market where people felt like they had to get in to secure their potential properties that wasn't there 3-4 months ago when buyers were hesitating and prolonging their buying decisions.