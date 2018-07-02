CQ cafe's cheap as chips meal deal

LITTLE MAN: Rachel Thompson, Melissa Kidd, Trent Reynolds and Marilyn Ireland at Fishco Cafe on George Street are taking on fast food giants - now offering $5.00 fish and chip meals.

LITTLE MAN: Rachel Thompson, Melissa Kidd, Trent Reynolds and Marilyn Ireland at Fishco Cafe on George Street are taking on fast food giants - now offering $5.00 fish and chip meals. Chris Ison ROK290618cfishco1

ROCKHAMPTON business owner Melissa Kidd is taking on some of the country's largest fast food chains with her own "cheap as chips” Tuesday offering.

To compete against the discount prices of the likes of KFC and Red Rooster, she is offering$5 fish and chips at her Fishco Cafe.

Ms Kidd said they had first trialled the deal about two weeks ago with just a sign outside their cafe - which is located right next door to South Rockhampton's McDonald's restaurant in George St

Her new deal has worked with an instant spike in customers.

Ms Kidd and her mother have been at the helm of the business for 10 years and they know the market.

"If we offer half priced fish and chips, we're going to get everyone to come in rather than just a few people,” Ms Kidd said.

"It gets the attention of everyone - why not get in on the discounted Cheap Tuesday.”

Located on Rockhampton's golden mile of fast food chains, Fishco Cafe has been surrounded by promotional deals which have included Red Rooster's $5 Rippa Deal and Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC's) popcorn chicken fill up for $4.95.

Ms Kidd said their point of difference was Fishco Cafe sourced their product (fish) from their local suppliers.

The business offers a variety of fish options such as Cod, Barramundi, Spanish Mackerel and Sweet Lip, as well as prawns and oysters.

"We are always looking at what deals to put on - we have $10 lunch deals from Monday to Friday,” Ms Kidd said.

Fishco Cafe is located on George St in South Rockhampton.

You can contact them on (07) 4922 0072.