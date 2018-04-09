CQ cafe's closure strands staff and saddens community

BELOVED Yeppoon cafe Michel's Patisserie has sadly gone into liquidation.

The family patisserie which had traded for the past 10 years, was located in Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre, offering sweet treats, scrumptious savouries and award winning coffee,

According to a press release from Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants, a company which provides insolvency administration, the cafe was officially closed by the director on Easter Sunday, April 1, leaving several casual employees out of work.

Worrells' Morgan Lane was appointed on April 2 to oversee the liquidation of Kezra Pty Ltd (which was trading as Michel's Patisserie Yeppoon Central).

SAD CLOSURE: Yeppoon's Michel's Café is closed for good. Contributed

Worrells Rockhampton Manager, Michael Beck, said that the director has indicated that several factors contributed to the company's insolvency and subsequent liquidation, including; high franchise fees and costs of goods; inadequate working capital; and continued trading losses.

It is understood that the Australian Taxation Office was a major creditor in the liquidation with an estimated $270,000 owing with outstanding employee entitlements appearing to be mainly comprised of superannuation.

Mr Lane said the the liquidation was in its infancy, and called for creditors to lodge a formal proof of debt via Worrells' website.

Michel's Patisserie won Coffee Shop of the Year in 2012. Contributed

He said the Worrells Rockhampton team was working on establishing the company's financial position and realisation of the café's plant and equipment and the first meeting of creditors is scheduled for April 30.

The news of the closure came as a shock to the local community despite rumours of the circulating about scores of stores across Australia shut-up shop due to "internal struggles and financial issues”.

Recently southern media reported Michel's Patisserie had been struggling for quite some time, with claims quality has plummeted and an unfolding franchising squabble is impacting the chain.

In recent years RFG has cut the pastry chain stores from 360 back to 240, with News.com.au reporting that at least 60 Michel's franchisees are looking to sell up and have their outlets on the market.

Questions are now being asked by Central Queensland locals as to whether or not the Allenstown franchise will be the next to close its doors.

Michel's Patisserie coffee. Paul Broben +61 (0)418757727

The news of the Yeppoon store closing generated comments from disappointed customers on a local Yeppoon Families Facebook page.

The sudden closure has left beach-side town coffee lovers wondering where to get their next fix.

"So sad, the best coffee in Yeppoon, they will be sadly missed,” said one local.

"My favourite place to stop for a coffee very sad for the lovely people that worked there,” another said.

Michel's media team were approached for comment.