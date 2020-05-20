CQ campers fined for COVID-19 breaches over the weekend

Multiple fines have been issued over the weekend for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

Police have confirmed there have been numerous penalties issued for people camping in the Capricornia Region, breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

Exactly how many, when and where is not known but Queensland police will be issuing a statement with more detailed information shortly.

It's believed in one incident, police fined five members of one group $1300 each for COVID-19 camping breaches after tracking them via rego plates.

The Morning Bulletin has received numerous messages from readers describing a large number of four-wheel-drives heading to Five Rocks over the weekend, some stating they had camping equipment.

More to come.