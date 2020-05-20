Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police car generic.
Queensland Police car generic.
Breaking

CQ campers fined for COVID-19 breaches over the weekend

Jack Evans
20th May 2020 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Multiple fines have been issued over the weekend for breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

Police have confirmed there have been numerous penalties issued for people camping in the Capricornia Region, breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

Exactly how many, when and where is not known but Queensland police will be issuing a statement with more detailed information shortly.

It's believed in one incident, police fined five members of one group $1300 each for COVID-19 camping breaches after tracking them via rego plates.

The Morning Bulletin has received numerous messages from readers describing a large number of four-wheel-drives heading to Five Rocks over the weekend, some stating they had camping equipment.

More to come.

coronavirusrockhampton covid-19 fines queensland police servce
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Another day with no CQ case

        premium_icon COVID-19: Another day with no CQ case

        Breaking Investigations continue as retesting at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre gets the all clear.

        Councillor portfolios formally adopted by LSC

        premium_icon Councillor portfolios formally adopted by LSC

        Council News Find out which Livingstone Shire Council portfolios each member of council has been...

        Rental market tightens to record levels in mining town

        premium_icon Rental market tightens to record levels in mining town

        Property Vacancy rates for rental properties have reportedly tightened to zero per cent.

        Fire crew responds to ‘head to tail’ crash

        premium_icon Fire crew responds to ‘head to tail’ crash

        News Photos were taken of the incident and sent to police.