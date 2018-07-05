CQ can expect a cool, dry change to hit the region
AFTER having several overcast days with patchy rainfall, the Capricornia region is predicted to see a change in weather in coming days.
A Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) spokesman said the region could expect a a cool, dry south-westerly change on Sunday which will produce clear skies and colder nights.
BoM modelling shows the region could receive up to 5mm of rainfall today (Friday).
Rockhampton can expect a shower or two across today with 25C (Friday) and tomorrow with 27C (Saturday), while Biloela could expect a shower or two on Saturday.
Yeppoon and Emerald both have a possible chance of showers during this period.
After a showery period, conditions across these centres will become fine on Sunday.