CQ can expect a 'hot and sticky' start to 2018

THE weather may be quiet now across the region, but the possibility of showers, storms and steamy weather remain prevalent as we draw closer to the New Year.

Temperatures are beginning to climb, with Rockhampton going from 34 degrees Friday to 36 degrees on Saturday.

Rockhampton is expected to reach 38 degrees on New Years Eve with similar temperatures inland.

Biloela can expect 37 degrees, as well as 35 for Gladstone and 34 for Yeppoon.

On New Years day, Rockhampton is in for 38 degrees on Monday, 36 degrees on Tuesday and 33 degrees on Wednesday.

Although there will be "not terribly much rain in the next few days" for Rockhampton and the surrounding areas, late Sunday is touted to bring in showers with a 40-50 per cent chance of rain across the Capricornia district.

According to Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Janine Yuasa, from Monday onwards the district will have a better chance of showers and storms, with approximately 2-10mm expected for areas across the region each day.

Towns in the firing line for the thunderstorms expected to hit the district can expect upwards of 50mm, although the storm activity may be "hit and miss" across the Capricornia district.

According to Weather Zone, as the new year is rung in, the chance of rain will soar from 70 per cent on the Monday to 80 per cent on the Tuesday.

Thunderstorms are possible on both days.

Tuesday can expect anywhere from 20-40mm of rain.

Wednesday's chances of rainfall will drop to 60 per cent, however storms are still expected to carry through.

Thursday's chances of rain will pick up again to 80 per cent.

"It will be a hot and sticky new years, and hopefully the rain will cool it down," Ms Yuasa said.