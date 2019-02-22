CQ Capras 'can't wait to get stuck into Mackay'

WELCOME RETURN: CQ Capras player Dave Taylor will come off the bench against the Mackay Cutters on Saturday night after missing the opening trial game through injury.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Hulking front rower Jack Lote will make his first appearance for the CQ Capras in their trial game against the Mackay Cutters this weekend.

The 21-year-old has joined the Intrust Super Cup club after playing several seasons with the North Queensland Cowboys under-20s and then local league with the Western Lions in Townsville.

Capras' coach David Faiumu said that at 120kg, Lote would provide some added punch to an already impressive forward pack, which would be further strengthened by the return of Dave Taylor.

Taylor missed last weekend's opening trial game against Wynnum Manly with a lower back injury but is set to come off the bench tomorrow.

Faiumu said his players had recovered well from their first hit-out in which they scored a 34-32 win in Bundaberg.

"They're all fresh and ready to go and now can't wait to get stuck into Mackay,” he said.

"I played 23 last week but I'm only looking to play 19 this week for the simple reason we only have two trials and I need the guys I think will be playing Round 1 to get as much time as they can.

"I've had to leave out some really handy players this week but it's a long season and they will get another shot.”

Young gun Jack White impressed in the Capras' opening trial win against Wynnum Manly last weekend. Allan Reinikka ROK090618au20capr

Faiumu said while all of his senior players were solid last week it was the young brigade, including Jack White, Elijah Anderson and Kainoa Gudgeon, that stood up and really held their own.

He expects a spirited contest against Mackay, whose line-up includes former Welsh international Lloyd White, ex-Widnes front rower Alex Gerrard and Yeppoon playmaker Cooper Bambling.

"They'll be slick with the ball and I'm guessing strong through the pack,” Faiumu said.

"They'll come with some strike and we've got to combat that and work hard on what we've been trying to rectify this week - not leaking so many points, stiffening up our defence and being more disciplined in our defensive areas.

"An overall improvement would be nice but the big focus for us is our defence.

"We need to execute our defensive game plan and our structures and control what we can control.”

The Capras open their ISC season against Souths Logan on Sunday, March 10.