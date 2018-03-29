CQ Capras coach comments on Halfpenny dismissal

LEAGUE: After the announcement on Monday that Vic Halfpenny's one-year contract with the Central Queensland Capras had been terminated, coach Kim Williams has spoken out.

Williams commented on the 25-year-old second rower's dismissal as not just a "let down” to the club but also a let-down to Halfpenny himself.

The contract termination came just before what would have been Halfpenny's first game of the season against the Mackay Cutters last weekend.

"It's one of most disappointing ones we have had for quite a while,” Williams said.

"He was due to play last week. He will be very disappointed about that as well.

"As a club, we needed to move on and the players were made aware when the time was appropriate last week.

"They have moved on with things and as a club we've needed to do that. As a coach my job is to keep the players focused on the game.”

On Monday, Central Queensland Capras CEO, Peter White, spoke to The Morning Bulletin about the decision to release Halfpenny from his contract.

"He breached our code of conduct and stepped outside the lines of what we expect from our players and from personnel within the club,” White said.

"The matter was brought to our attention on Thursday night and his contract was terminated on Friday after we conducted our own investigations into the matter.

"We have a strict code of conduct based on a positive culture and will not tolerate anyone or any actions that do not adhere to it.”

No further information has been released about the cause of the termination.

Halfpenny was signed by the Capras as a 22-year-old in late 2015, after playing in the Group 16 NSW Country Rugby League.

The New South Wales product comes from the town of Pambula and played his junior football with the Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs.